Anita Hassanandani Knows The Art Of Pulling Off A 'no-makeup' Makeup Look Like No Other

Anita Hassanandani who is currently seen as an antagonist in Ekta Kapoor's ambitious Sci-fi drama series Naagin 4 is one the most recognisable faces of the small-screen. The stunning actor's journey in the world of entertainment has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. She has started her acting career with Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan in 1998. Since then Anita has come a long way.

She has featured in several Bollywood films too like Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage and Yeh Dil amongst several others. Currently, the actor is counted amidst the highest-paid actors on Indian television. Apart from her work, she always manages to stay in the limelight for her outlandish outfit choices and flawless skin.

There are very few actors who can pull off a no-makeup look like a pro, and still manage to look radiant. Talking about No-makeup looks, let's take a look at times when Anita Hassanandani rocked the 'no-makeup' makeup look.

Anita Hassanandani's best no-makeup looks

Anita Hassanandani looks like a breath of fresh air in this no-makeup look. Blessed with flawless skin, the Kavyanjali actor looks breathtaking in a white shrug and denim shorts. Her quirky neckpiece is adding some wanted glam quotient to her overall look.

The actor dazzles like a dream in this sunkissed no-makeup look. Her sleek straight hair and endearing smile simply do the job of charming her fans, in this stylish photo of hers.

If somebody knows how to rock a no-makeup look, it is Anita Hassanandani Reddy. The stylish Naagin 4 actor slays in a hot red coloured bikini. Anita paired her halter neck bikini with a white tasselled cotton shrug.

She looks ravishing in this strappy- blue dress and printed shrug. It won't be incorrect to say that Anita Hassanandani truly does not need makeup, she naturally looks so beautiful that makeup is not required for her.

