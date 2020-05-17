Sona Mohapatra Vs Neha Dhupia Fashion Face-off: Who Wore The Asymmetric Dress Better ?

The trend of spotting popular celebrities in similar attires or strikingly identical ones is not something new in Tinsel town. Recently, two celebrated personalities, who were caught in a similar situation are the queen of rock, singer Sona Mohapatra and Bollywood Diva actor Neha Dhupia. Both of these stunning women opted for asymmetric dresses, Take a look and decide who wore it better!

Read: Sona Mohapatra's Top 5 Unplugged Music Videos Which Shouldn't Be Missed

Fashion Face-off Sona Mohapatra Vs Neha Dhupia

Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra is a Bollywood singer, who is known for her unique taste in fashion. Be it her mix and match ensembles, contemporary dresses, or fusion outfits, she slays in all. When it comes to style, Sona Mohapatra is a true-blue fashionista.

Source: ShutUp Sona Instagram

In this photo, Sona Mohapatra looks stunning in this asymmetric flowy red dress. She accessorised her look with a layered neckpiece and multiple chunky bangles. The Ambarsariya singers look pretty in this waterfall braid hairstyle.

Source: ShutUp Sona Instagram

Read: Sona Mohapatra's Best Indie Songs That Truly Are Unmissable- Here's Our Top Picks

For makeup, Sona Mohapatra opted her statement red lips and winged eyeliner. The Bedardi Raja singing sensation paired knee-high leather boots, and leather pants to make her overall look more edgy and quirky.

Source: ShutUp Sona Instagram

This outfit which Sona Mohapatra is carrying with so much poise and panache is by designers Mayankan and Shraddha Nigam. The Rockstar sure know the art of posing as well, we can see how beautifully Sona Mohapatra is summing up her different moods in this red asymmetric dress.

Read: Neha Dhupia's Bold Sartorial Taste In Fashion Will Leave You Awestruck; See Pics

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is a multi-faceted personality. She is an actor, a reality show judge, a host, former Miss India, and whatnot. The Lust Stories actor always manages to stay in limelight for her controversial statements and fierce fashion choices.

Source: Neha Dhupia Instagram

In this photo, Neha Dhupia looks flawless and simply stunning. She is wearing a silver asymmetric dress with a tint of blue. The silky dress is complementing Neha Dhupia's bold personality amazingly.

Source: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Read: Sona Mohapatra And Sonam Kapoor Aces Formal Red Ensembles Like A Pro, See Pics

The outfit is by designer Urvashi Joneja. The Tumhari Sulu actor kept her makeup dewy and natural. Neha opted for nude lipstick and some subtle eyeshadow. Neha Dhupia opted for effortless waves to complete her look, and ditched any sort of accessory. Not to miss her black pumps.

Source: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha and Sona's asymmetric flowy dresses are quite similar to each other, with colour and length being the only difference. Both these fashion icons rocked their attires like a pro, and it is indeed difficult to pick the better one.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.