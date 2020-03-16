Sona Mohapatra's Happiness Was Captured In THESE Pictures On Her Instagram Account

Sona Mohapatra has been an inspiration with the kind of songs she has sung in her career. The singer has performed in concerts across the world. Sona Mohapatra has also featured in many albums, singles and music videos. She is known for her own reprise versions of many songs. Sona Mohapatra has lent her voice to some melodious songs like Ambarsariya from Fukrey, Naina from Khoobsurat and many more.

Sona Mohapatra has a huge fan following on Instagram and she likes to keep her fans updated about her life. Sona's Instagram fans have often complimented her for having the brightest smile. Here are some pictures of the singer flaunting her bright smile.

Here's a look at Sona Mohapatra's Instagram pictures that captured her happiness

The trailer of Sona Mohapatra's film Shut Up Sona was highly appreciated by the audience. The film is based on the life of the singer. The film is directed by Deepti Gupta. The film Shut Up Sona also featured at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam.

