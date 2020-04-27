Sonakshi Sinha And Other Bollywood Actors Who Aced Their Outdoor Insta Pics

Since no one can actually stroll outside due to the current coronavirus condition in the country, here are some famous Bollywood actors and their outdoor pics that will make you miss the sun and the greenery outside. Look at these Instagram pics of the actors including Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Sonam Kapoor who have aced their outdoor photoshoots like a pro.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha makes for a beautiful vision in this photoshoot. Her outdoor photoshoots for the Peacock magazine serve as the perfect inspiration for bridal photoshoots. Even her holiday pictures are a sight to behold. Take a look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shared a summary bright pic on the first day of 2020 wearing this multicolour swimming costume. While in the other pic she is perfectly acing her co-ord striped casual wear with the perfect pair of heels.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor recently shared photos from her earlier shoot where she can be seen posing in front of some old buildings. Even her gown and her makeup were complimenting the vintage pic vibe. In the next pic, she can be seen sporting some chic wear while standing in the middle of nowhere.

Priyanka Chopra's outdoor photoshoots

Priyanka Chopra's last outdoor photoshoot was from the time when she shot for the Bazaar magazine. She can be seen posing near some basic American architecture. In the other pic, we can find Priyanka and Nick posing like perfect Indians on Holi while they were smeared with colours.

