Sonakshi Sinha Sits Inside Her Parked Car To Fight Boredom Amid Lockdown; See Pic Here

The Coronavirus pandemic has left everyone confined to their home and with nothing much to do and it seems that Sonakshi Sinha who is getting bored sitting at home, adopted a hilarious way of fighting it. The Akira actor shared a picture on social media where she posed while sitting in her parked car just to get a feel of going out.

Sonakshi Sinha shares picture while sitting in a parked car

Sonakshi who is finding great difficulty in sitting at home for a long period, shared a funny picture on her Twitter handle where she can be seen striking a pose while seated inside her parked car. The Dabangg actor who is keeping a track of each quarantine day wrote that she just wanted to remember what it feels.

Read: Times Sonakshi Sinha Was A Part Of Women-centric Films | See List

Read: Sonakshi Sinha's Songs In 2012's 'Joker' Are All About Hope & Happiness

Quarantine day 34: sat in my (parked) car today just to remember what it feels like 🤪 #SundaySelfie pic.twitter.com/VgC8CDPpZz — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 26, 2020

Several fans of the actor echoed similar sentiments and tried to entertain her with their humorous remarks over the picture.

One of the users wrote that the star got so much makeup done just to sit in a parked car.

Another user suggested the Noor actor that once she gets off the car, clean it with water and duster which will help to pass away the time.

Another user wrote a hilarious remark, "Also start the engine and keep it idling for 10 minutes at least. Further, drive the car a foot or two and then reverse. Repeat it many times. It will keep your car in good running condition."

Itna taiyar hona bas car me baithne k liye 👏🏻👏🏻 — Pooja tripathi 🕉🕉 (@PoojaTripathi6) April 26, 2020

Hello sona,, After Relax take a Duster & Clean your Car.. 🤓🤓🤓🤓 — Yogesh Sawant (@YogeshS16621399) April 26, 2020

Also start the engine and keep it idling for 10 minutes at least. Further drive the car a foot or two and then reverse. Repeat it many times. It will keep your car in good running condition. — Anoop K Srivastava (@AnoopIAS81) April 26, 2020

You can do even this bit also ..just think about who travel from auto or cab..woh kaise feel karein😉😅😜 — Neha Sharma (@1206NehaSharma) April 26, 2020



Sometime back, Sonakshi who leaves no stone unturned to update her fans with her activities shared a view from her sets where it was around 3 to 9 degrees celsius in Punjab. Major shooting for the movie Khandaani Shafakhana took place in Amritsar, Punjab. She captured many moments with her costar Varun Sharma as well. Followed by it, the star also shared a beautiful view of an empty street after her day's pack-up in Amritsar.

Read: Sonakshi Sinha Hails 'Boss Aaji' For Her 'Dabangg' Entry

Read: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon & Other Actors Who Collaborated With Meet Bros; See List Here



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.