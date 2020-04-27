Sonakshi Sinha Blames Her Bad Luck For 'Kalank' Failure In This Throwback Interview

Actor Sonakshi Sinha considers staying optimistic and is known to doing her best in every situation. In terms of working in movies, the actor says she does not worry about the aspects of the film that are out of her control. The actor spoke about this during a throwback interview while promoting her film Kalank.

Sonakshi Sinha speaks about her failure of the film Kalank

Speaking about the failure of her film Kalank, she said that every film is important to her. She hopes wishes and prays that every film does well. Further speaking about her last couple of films she said it is her bad luck. Adding, she said she does not lose hope and looks forward to doing her best. Sonakshi Sinha was seen in the movie Kalank along with actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Sonakshi Sinha added that she picks up her film instinctively and said that the box office is not in her control. As an actor, she added that she has to control her performance and acting. The Dabangg 3 actor does not believe in stressing over something that is not under her control. Speaking about every film, she said that every film she has done irrespective of whether they were commercially hit or no, has taught her a lot. She also cherishes every experience.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the movie Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan and debutant actor Saiee Manjrekar. The actor has also signed up for the film Bhuj: The Pride of India and the shooting for the same will begin in June.

