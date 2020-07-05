Sonakshi Sinha Or Nidhhi Agerwal, Who Looked Better In A Checkered Outfit?

Fashion and Bollywood go hand-in-hand. Many times, Bollywood fashionistas opt for similar or identical attires. In the recent past, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha wore a blue checkered saree, which was quite similar to one of the traditional looks of Nidhhi Agerwal. Here are the details of how Sonakshi Sinha and Nidhhi Agerwal styled an identical checkered outfit. Check out their picture and decide who pulled this traditional attire better.

Fashion faceoff: Sonakshi Sinha vs Nidhhi Agerwal

Sonakshi Sinha

For one of her outings in Mumbai, Sonakshi Sinha wore the printed checkered saree from Masaba and Rhea Kapoor’s ‘Chronicles of Femininity’ collection. The patterned print of the saree featured white floral print all over it. The actor draped the ensemble with a full-sleeve blouse of matching fabric. Moreover, the plunging neckline of the blouse and the expertly draped nine yards of elegance accentuated the actor's figure. Sonakshi styled her look with long silver oxidized earrings. Her hair and makeup were natural. For hairdo, the actor opted to have loosely curled tresses, lightly bronzed skin and nude lip colour.

Nidhhi Agerwal

Munna Michael actor Nidhhi Agerwal wore a similar checkered outfit that had a different shade. In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a green co-ord dress. The actor looked stunning in the green and white checkered outfit. Nidhhi completed her look with matching gold earrings. With nude makeup and dark mascara, the actor finished off her amazing look. Nidhhi's attire featured a bow-shaped design in the front. The actor wore gold stilettos which went perfectly with her outfit.

What's next for Sonakshi Sinha?

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in the much-awaited movie, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie will be helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The actor will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Parineeti Chopra in the movie. The actor will also reportedly be a part of Bobby Bedi's Honeypie. She was last seen in the movies, Khaandani Shafakhana and Kalank. Reportedly, both the movies failed to do rake in a good collection at the box office.

