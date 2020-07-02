Sonakshi Sinha And Prominent Filmmakers To Share Their Stories For 'Born Free And Equal'

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and ace filmmakers like Nandita Das, R Balki, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Shonali Bose, Alankrita Shrivastava, Saket Chaudhary, and Ruchi Narain have joined forces and lent their voice to the podcasts, United for Human Rights. According to reports, the celebrities will share motivational stories about their struggles while striving for success in their respective fields. Here are details about the podcasts that you must check out. Read on:

Sonakshi Sinha and prominent filmmakers to share their stories

Bollywood artistes will provide information about rights from the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Indian Constitution. According to reports, they will inform everyone about what the right is, the laws regarding the same, issues surrounding it, and how it relates to everyday life. Dabangg star Sonakshi Sinha will reportedly talk about the Right to Education. Meanwhile, filmmaker R Balki will share information regarding Freedom of Expression. On the other hand, Nandita das will throw light on the problem of caste discrimination while Ashwini Iyer Tiwari will talk about domestic violence.

As per reports, Sheena Chohan, South Asia Ambassador for United for Human Rights, talked about the podcasts. She explained they collaborated with the biggest artistes as people not only admire but also listen to them. So, they teamed up with Bollywood celebrities, who lent their voices to human rights. Moreover, the response that they garnered had been overwhelming. Sheena Chohan also revealed that the celebrities revealed passionate ideas on how to bring the rights to life and provided practical information to bring equality, peace, and unity to the country amid the crisis.

In recent times, Black Lives Matter has put the spotlight on racial discrimination in the United States. It has also made countries reflect on systemic discrimination, which has been prevalent across the world. So, to create awareness about the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Indian Constitution, the non-governmental human rights education programme, United for Human Rights has joined forces with the bright minds of Bollywood to launch the initiative Born Free and Equal.

