Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha Conclude Their Initiative For Health Workers In A Special Way

Bollywood celebrities like Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Ali Fazal, and Pooja Hegde had come together for a noble initiative in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. The initiative included sending 20,000+ kits sent out to over 50 hospitals across the country for all the frontline health workers. Recently, the initiative was finally concluded after reaching the desired target. It was inspired by the works of producer Manish Mundra and was spearheaded by photographer as well as producer, Atul Kasbekar. The initiative was also partnered by Tring India to protect the frontline workers who are fighting the war against COVID 19.

Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, and others thank the doctors

Atul Kasbekar took to his social media to share a video wherein celebs like Vidya, Sonakshi, Dia, Ali, and others who were a part of the initiative can be seen thanking the doctors who are fighting the pandemic for the nation in these stressful times. The celebs also hailed the doctors as well as all the other frontline health workers as the ‘real heroes’. The noble initiative has reached from the KEM and the Cama hospital in Mumbai to all the other cities in the country like Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, Indore, Punjab, and Ratnagiri.

Atul Kasbekar reveals about the initiative

Addressing the media, Atul stated that while one is sitting at home during the lockdown, remaining safe from the pandemic, they should also take a moment to value and celebrate the efforts of the doctors who have been putting up an incredible as well as strenuous work to battle the pandemic for over a 100 days now. He added that this has also altered the perception of heroism for most of the people.

Atul further stated that when the initiative started, it was for the need of the hour. He added that while the government officials are doing their best, it is also important for the citizens to step up and do their bit to aid the frontline health workers. He stated how Manish Mundra has also helped them in making the initiative happen efficiently.

Inspired by the amazing work by @ManMundra I started a PPE drive wt @TringIndia to support our frontline health workers



We’re wrapping up the activity today on #InternationalDoctorsDay

after



20,000+ kits sent out to over 50+ hospitals/ india



Thx to all donors for ur support pic.twitter.com/RpBqZxheuM — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) July 1, 2020

