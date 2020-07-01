Sonakshi Sinha's Films Where Her Character Went Through Betrayal And Emotional Trauma

Over the past few years, Sonakshi Sinha has worked in a wide range of films that fall into different genres. In most of the films, her performance was appreciated for the handwork and dedication with which it was pulled off. There were a few characters which went through an emotional phase at one point in the film. Have a look at the list of such films with details here:

Sonakshi Sinha's characters that faced betrayal

1. Akira

Akira is an action thriller film released in the year 2016. The plot of this film revolves around a college girl who had become headstrong and emotionless due to the traumatic experiences that she has had in the past. The character had to serve time in jail for not even committing a crime. She had to go through an intense emotional trauma when she is punished for a crime where she was actually the victim. This film had been directed by AR Murugadoss who has also contributed to the story of the film. Akira also stars actors like Anurag Kashyap and Konkona Sen Sharma in pivotal roles.

2. Lootera

Lootera is a romantic drama film released in the year 2013. The plot of this film revolves around a man who pretends to be an archaeologist so that his hidden motives can be fulfilled. Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of a woman who is going through some serious trauma since she has been betrayed by the person with whom she had fallen in love. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and is based on a short story by O Henry. Lootera also stars Ranveer Singh and Barun Chanda in lead roles.

3. Noor

Noor is a drama film released in the year 2017. The plot of this film revolves around an aspiring journalist who is desperately looking for a meaningful story to report. The character is betrayed by a potential love interest who decides to steal her own story and publish it in his own name. This film has been directed by Sunhil Sippy and is based on a novel by Saba Imtiaz. Noor also features actors like Manish Chaudhary, Purab Kohli, and Kanan Gill in pivotal roles.

