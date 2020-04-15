Sonakshi Sinha Gets 'bored' Sitting At Home, Asks Fans About Their Plans During Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has left everyone confined to their home and with nothing much to do and it seems that Sonakshi Sinha is also facing similar problems where she is bored by sitting at home for a longer time. Sonakshi shared a picture on her Twitter handle and asked people what they are doing to keep themselves entertained and busy amid the lockdown.

Sonakshi Sinha gets bored of sitting at home

Read: 'If Shatruji Feels Taking Sonakshi Sinha's Name Was A Mistake, Then It Is': Mukesh Khanna

Read: Sonakshi Sinha Dating Zaheer Iqbal? When Duo Came To Know About Rumours Via Google Alerts

Sonakshi shared a captivating picture that seems from one of her photoshoots where she can be seen wearing an oversized grey pullover while she looks at the camera with both her hands on her face. While sharing the snap, Sonakshi wrote that she is “Borrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrred” of sitting at home now and asked her friends for certain suggestions that she can follow to keep herself entertained.

Borrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrred. Whats everyone doing to keep themselves busy/happy/entertained/sane??? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/TTdgDizoGR — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 15, 2020

'Watching Ramayana'

As soon as she shared the picture, her friends and followers were the first ones to comment on the picture. Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal was the first one to comment where he suggested Sonakshi watch Portrait of a Lady on Fire on Mubi and The Goodfight on Amazon. There were some who narrated their quarantine plans while others wrote how they are struggling with their boredom. Several people said that they are watching Ramayana epic these days to keep themselves entertained and busy while one of the users wrote that he is watching Dabangg 3 to fight boredom.

Heyyy, watch “portrait of a lady on fire” on mubi and “the goodfight” on amazon. Ok bye. 🤓 https://t.co/dsdSwM0DFN — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 15, 2020

Watching ramayan. You should too — Rashik Grover (@AshuGrover7) April 15, 2020

Feeding Humans and Stray Animals of Mumbai ❣️ — Chinu Kwatra (@chinukofficial) April 15, 2020

Watching Ramayan — KUMAR NIRAV (@krnirav) April 15, 2020

Right @sonakshisinha. But it's time for stay home and safe human life. — Krishna (@Krishna44084777) April 15, 2020

posting own pics n watching Ramayana😜 — Robin Paul (@Raju01011992) April 15, 2020

Read: Shatrughan Sinha On Sonakshi Sinha: If She Is Spotted Somewhere It Must Be Her Body Double

Read: Sonakshi Sinha's Love For Nature Is Quite Evident On Her Instagram; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.