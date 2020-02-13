Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Has Some Of Her Best Monochrome Pictures; See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha is known for her power-packed performances and her ability to eradicate stereotypes. She has delivered multiple hits in Bollywood such as the Dabbang series, Lootera, Rowdy Rathore, Mission Mangal, R... Rajkumar, etc.

Sonakshi is also a fashionista who knows how to dress to impress. She is a style icon for millions and a very vocal and active person on social media platforms. The actor has stood up on several occasions against body-shaming issues that women face. Sonakshi is often seen dishing out fashion goals to her followers on Instagram. Let us take a look at some of her best monochrome pictures from there.

Read Also: Alia Bhatt's Movies That You Can Watch On Amazon Prime & Are Perfect For A Mid-week Binge

Here are some of Sonakshi Sinha's monochrome pictures:

Read Also: These Anushka Sharma Outfits Will Help You Ace Your Valentine's Day Date

The above pictures are both artistic and divine. Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in the black and white pictures. The actor is donning very glamorous clothes for all three pictures.

The above photo is mesmerizing and the photographer has done a commendable job capturing the fine details of Sonakshi's face and her expression. The half face feature adds an intense look to the photo.

Read Also: Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt And Sonakshi Sinha Slayed These Winter Outfits

Here is a black and white photo of Sonakshi Sinha with her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. The father-daughter duo looks captivating and fans are appreciating the photographer for clicking such a fine picture.

Here is a picture of the Dabangg actor playing with her pet dog Shirro. It's a tribute to her late pet. Sonakshi captioned it as "This white lil floof left us today, after 17 years of being the naughtiest, handsomest and most loving dog/fox/cat ever. Missing you already Shirro... say hi to my other baby Nugget when u see him. And no fighting"

Read Also: Disha Patani Spills The Beans On Her Role In 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.