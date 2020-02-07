Sonakshi Sinha On Entering Rs 1500 Cr Club: 'I Realised Lobbying Wasn’t Needed'

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha who dipped her toes in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Dabangg in 2010 has become the only Indian female actor to enter the Rs 1500 crore club with her films in this decade. Sonakshi has many blockbuster films like Dabangg, Mission Mangal, Rowdy Rathore and Son of Sardaar, under her cap. Being only ten years old in Bollywood, Sonakshi has hit the bars.

Sonakshi Sinha is the only actor to enter Rs. 1500 cr club

Sonakshi Sinha, during the early days of her career, created waves at the box office. Her few hit films also entered the Rs 100 crore club. According to reports, the business of her films contemplates that Sinha is the only actor to achieve such a milestone in ten years. Sonakshi’s movies Dabangg (2010) reportedly minted Rs. 141.25 cr net, Rowdy Rathore (2012) earned Rs. 133.25 cr net, Son of Sardaar (2012) amassed a total of Rs. 105.03 cr net, Dabangg 2 (2012) earned Rs. 155 cr net, Holiday (2014) made Rs. 112.45 cr net and Mission Mangal (2019) collected Rs. 208.05 cr net.

Also Read | 'My Work Is Done': Shaad Ali Has No Regrets Over Not Directing Bunty Aur Babli 2

Summing up her journey in Bollywood, a report says that Sonakshi Sinha had four Rs.100 crore grossers among her first five films in her career. Sonakshi Sinha's happiness knows no bounds after hearing this. Take a look at what the actor has tweeted.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha slayed these winter outfits

awards didn’t matter, fake friendships were beneath me and that there is no substitute for hard work. I let my work talk, more than my PR, they can snub me and underestimate me all they want, but that only pushes me more! All that matters is love! Your love! These 1500 crores are — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 6, 2020

I put my head and heart into a skill that the universe gifted me. Day after day, night after night, I showed up & tried to do better than yesterday. Quite honestly that’s all I did, with my head held high for the last 9 years. Along the way I realised, lobbying wasn’t needed, — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 6, 2020

just numbers without that love! So for me this day, this moment & whatever little or much it means is yours too! Keep that love... that “asli” love coming! Yours always #AsliSona pic.twitter.com/OJzpewhBlz — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 6, 2020

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's Dazzling Glamorous Gowns Are Perfect For Every Occasion

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha has always put the trolls to shame on social media and here's proof

(Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.