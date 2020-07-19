Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor Starrer 'Tevar' Has Some Good Punch Lines, Take A Look

Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor starred in the film Tevar which was directed by Amit Sharma. The plot of the film revolved around the life of a kabbadi player (Arjun Kapoor), who tries to save a woman (Sonakshi Sinha) from an influential leader (Manoj Bajpayee), who wants to marry her against her wishes. The two eventually fall in love with each other. The film was the remake of a Telugu film titled Okkadu. Though the film failed to work its charm with the critics and make an impact at the box office, the film's music and the lead pair’s amazing chemistry did make some noise. Take a look at some of the memorable lines from Tevar.

Some hit lines from Sonakshi Sinha starrer Tevar

Auraton ki na izzat kiya kar ... varna goliyan phod doonga aur bandook todh doonga Jatt maraa tab jaanio jab terahvi ho le Main life mein har kaam ek baar zaroor karta hoon ... aur joh kaam pasand aaya na ... usse do baar karta hoon Kabaddi, kabaddi, kabaddi ... kiski modhon gardan ... kiski todhon haddi Tune Rambo ka naam suna hai? ... Terminator, Salman Bhai? ... in sabko na ek mixi mein daal, teen char baar ghuma ... aur joh glass bharke milkshake banta hai na ... woh hoon main

Apka scooter ki chabhi aur apka rista dono vahn table pe rkhe hai Jate vakt lete jaiyega Abe Mujhe thode pata tha kaun hai wo..Use ghasit ke lekar ja rha tha bal se Maine chipka diya ek Wo ladki nahi mili ....to main ban jaunga ap sabka..one and only Damad Apko bhagana hai na...sahi launde se takrayi ho..mere se achccha koi nahi bhagata Yeh tevar hamare khoon mein hai ... tere bhaukane se kuch nahi hoga

What's Next For Sonakshi Sinha?

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in the much-awaited movie, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie will be helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The actor will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Parineeti Chopra in the movie. The actor will also reportedly be a part of Bobby Bedi's Honeypie. She was last seen in the movies, Khaandani Shafakhana and Kalank. However, both the movies failed to rake in a good collection at the box office.

