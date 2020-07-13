Sonakshi Sinha Pulls Off Golden Outfits Flawlessly & These Pictures Are A Proof

Sonakshi Sinha, who made her Bollywood debut with Dabangg, recently completed ten years in the Hindi film industry. The Tevar actor is best known for her remarkable roles in the movies like Rowdy Rathore, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Lootera, amongst others.

Known for her stunning styling, Sonakshi Sinha does have a very grand wardrobe, and her Instagram handle proves it right. Here are some of her outfits that show her love for golden and shimmery outfits. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha in golden outfits

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha was seen wearing a gold beaded dress which featured a plunging V-neckline and a thigh-high slit. The fashionista kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup and accessories. Sonakshi opted for statements heels and rings. Shimmery eyes, nude lips, sleek eyeliner and side-parted hair completed her look.

Sonakshi Sinha dazzled fans with her figure-flattering Ali Younes gown, a few months ago. The diva wore this spectacular number for Vogue Beauty Awards, and the outfit featured a round neck and raglan sleeves. Her dress was structured but took a flared turn towards the hemline. Her gown was spruced up by meticulously done beehive-patterned embellishments.

A golden glow, matte lip shade, heavy mascara, and a nude eyeshadow completed her look. For hair-do, sleek tresses rounded off her look.

Sonakshi Sinha again wore a sparkly soft golden number for the Hiru Golden Film Awards. This sheer attire enhanced her slender frame. Her dress was an off-shouldered sleeved gown by Yousef Aljasmi which gave a mermaid-like silhouette. Her gown was adorned with a sprinkle of intricate silver glitters. Sonakshi's makeup was nude with a subtle pink lip shade and glittering eyeshadow. She left her wavy tresses middle-parted to give an elegant look.

In the above picture, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen wearing a golden shimmery coloured-gown which has a wide neck and tapered bottom. Her whole outfit had a sequined look with tassels, which gave her dress an overall flapper-girl look. To keep up with the retro look, Sonakshi Sinha opted for old Hollywood curls. She accessorised her look with drop diamond earrings and bangles. The Kalank actor finished off her look with a pair of beige heels. Sonakshi kept her makeup natural and the pinkish undertone completely complemented her look.

Sonakshi wore a sheer sari with crystal work by Manish Malhotra at the reception party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Her stunning saree was paired with a matching sleeveless shimmer blouse. She accessorised her looks with a silver bag and a choker. Ms Sinha wore her long hair in cascading curls.

