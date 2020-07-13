Sonakshi Sinha's Dance Numbers That Share Glimpse Of Her Carefree Attitude

Sonakshi Sinha is a famous Bollywood actor who made her debut in the 2010 blockbuster movie Dabangg for which she also won the Best Debut Award. From there, Sonakshi went on to do many commercially and critically successful films like Rowdy Rathore (2012), Son of Sardaar (2012), Dabangg 2 (2012), Lootera (2013), Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014) and more.

Apart from her work in films, the actor is a strong supporter of body positivity. On one particular talk show, the actor had talked about how there was this enormous pressure on her to look a certain way and the one way she could escape all of it was through her dancing.

Sonakshi Sinha loves to dance and has featured in some catchy songs over the years. Let's take a look at her songs in which the actor poured her heart out dancing:

1. Go Go Govinda

A song that is based around the theme of Dahi Handi festival, Go Go Govinda features Prabhu Deva and Sonakshi Sinha dancing to a groovy beat. Not only does the actor manage to dance beside one of the best dancers in India but she is also managed to perfect her facial expressions and smooth moves. The actor is seen giving the viewers of the song one memorable performance.

2. Saree Ke Fall Sa

Another song where the diva can be seen carfree and dancing with a rowdy attitude is the song Saree Ke Fall Sa. Both Sonakshi Sinha and her co-star in this song, Shahid Kapoor, are known to be good dancers. Sonakshi Sinha can once again be seen dancing without a care in the world to a melodious tune.

3. Mat Maari

Another song where Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor are seen dancing together is Mat Maari. Mat Maari and Saree Ke Fall Sa are songs from the same movie - R...Rajkumar. The song starts with Shahid trying to tease Sonakshi and gradually moves on to them dancing in a rowdy manner. The song is filled with punch and colour.

4. Mungda

Mungda is a very sensual dance song that features Sonakshi Sinha. The actor is not only making her audience swoon over her dance moves but also with her expressions and aura. The song is from the movie Total Dhamaal and is almost three and a half minutes long.

5. O Janiya

O Janiya can be considered as one of Sonakshi's underrated songs. The diva can be seen dancing to a very sensual tune while trying to seduce John Abraham's character in the movie Force 2. The actor looks great and is dancing with a lot of rhythm in the song.

