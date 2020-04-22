Sonakshi Sinha's Songs That Have Received Maximum Views On YouTube | Can You Guess?

Sonakshi Sinha is a Bollywood actor who has already done over 25 films in her film career apart from her cameo roles. Her movies have often had some iconic soundtracks which have millions of views on YouTube. Check out these songs featuring Sonakshi Sinha that have massive views on the platform.

Sonakshi Sinha songs: Mungda - 180 million views

Sonakshi Sinha featured in the Mungda song in a sultry avatar. The song was originally picturised on Helen in the movie Inkaar in 1977. The remade song is sung in the voice of Jyotica Tangri, Shaan, and Subhro Ganguly. The song was rearranged by Gourov-Roshin. Mungda featured in the 2019 movie Total Dhamaal, which starred Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Pitobash Tripathy, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, and Manoj Pahwa.

Koka - 111 million views

Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah starrer Khandaani Shafakhana featured a reprised old pop song titled Koka. The song was the first-ever track released to provide a glimpse of the album of Khandaani Shafakhana. The original pop song was by Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi from his album Just Jassi.

Move Your Lakk - 96 million views

The song Move Your Lakk is a peppy number from Sonakshi's film Noor. The song features Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah and Sonakshi Sinha, who have also lent their voices to the song. Sonakshi had already established her singing career with the hit song Aaj Mood Ishqaholic. The film Noor featured Sonakshi Sinha, Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar, and Purab Kohli, among others.

Saree Ke Fall Sa - 100 million views

Saree Ke Fall Sa is a fun dance number from Sonakshi Sinha's movie R...Rajkumar. All songs from this movie were widely loved by the audience. Saree Ke Fall song has received 100 million views on YouTube. Thes song is crooned by Antara Mitra and Nakash Aziz.

