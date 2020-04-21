Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Posts Reveal BTS Fun From 'Khandaani Shafakhana'

Khandaani Shafakhana was a Hindi comedy-drama movie starring Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Priyansh Jora, and others. The movie was directed by debutant director Shilpi Dasgupta and released on August 2, 2019. Although the movie didn't garner much at the box-office, Sonakshi's performance was appreciated by many of her fans. Its song Koka and Shehar Ki Ladki became the most viewed songs on YouTube. The story revolved around the life of Baby, which is Sonakshi's character in the movie, her mission to continue her grandfather's fertility clinic, and the various hurdles she faces in her mission.

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram stories that shared a glimpse of Khandaani Shafakhana

Sonakshi shared a view from her sets where it was around 3 to 9 degree Celsius in Punjab. Major shooting for the movie Khandaani Shafakhana took place in Amritsar, Punjab. She captured many moments with her costar Varun Sharma as well.

Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram story

When Sonakshi Sinha shared a beautiful view of an empty street after her day's pack-up in Amritsar.

Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram story

When the actor caught a glimpse of her director on the sets and called her a "boss lady".

Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram story

When Sonakshi had to make potions during the film.

Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram story

When Sonakshi congratulated rapper Badshah on his acting debut.

When she advocated about wearing a helmet while driving to all her fans right from her sets with the trending Sunday Selfie tag on Instagram.

When Sonakshi Sinha announced Khandaani Shafakhana's wrap up.

