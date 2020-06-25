Sonakshi Sinha And Other Celebrities Who Quit Social Media Blaming Growing Toxicity

Since the demise of popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, social media has turned into a toxic and judgemental place. As the debate around nepotism in Bollywood is intensifying, some Bollywood celebrities have become a target for trolls and haters. Hence, many are choosing to quit social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, blaming the toxicity of the platforms as the reason to do so.

Here are 5 celebrities who recently quit social media

Sonakshi Sinha

Actor Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Hindi films, alongside Salman Khan in the 2010 film Dabangg. Sonakshi Sinha deactivated her Twitter account recently. Her last tweet before she left the platform revealed that she was making this decision to protect her sanity, which was being affected by the negativity on Twitter. Sonakshi Sinha recently posted another post on her Instagram handle, and the caption read that some people are celebrating her departure from Twitter as a win. The actor went on to claim that she is the one who has really won something in this whole situation, as she has cut off the main source of negativity from her life.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is a popular Bollywood singer who is best known for her song London Thumakda from Queen. Neha Kakkar took a temporary detox from social media. The latest post on her Instagram read that she was going to sleep and wished to wake up in a better world. Neha Kakkar went on to add that she was taking a few days off of Instagram. However, the post has been deleted since it was posted.

Aayush Sharma

Actor Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan’s brother in law, has also recently deleted his Twitter account. The actor made his acting debut alongside Warina Hussain in the 2018 film Loveyatri. The actor took to Instagram June 21, 2020, and posted the picture of a tweet by him, which read that 280 characters less to define a human being, but are enough to spread hatred. He added that he hadn’t signed up for the nasty herd mentality that twitter was teeming with.

Shashank Khaitan

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan who is best known for his films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania has also deactivated his twitter account. The filmmaker took to his Instagram and posted a picture of his last tweet. The tweet read that, he was done with twitter as it had become a breeding ground for hatred and negativity.

Saqib Saleem

Actor Saqib Saleem who is known for his role in Race 3, also left twitter. The actor mentioned in his last tweet, that twitter was initially a platform for gathering knowledge and expressing feelings. But now it had become a hub for bullies.

