Neha Kakkar And Yo Yo Honey Singh's Collabs That Have Given Us Some Foot-tapping Numbers

Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh are two very talented and extremely popular names in the Indian singing industry. The two are one of the finest playback singers and have magical voices. Here are some of the best collaborations of Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh together that have resulted in some foot-tapping numbers-

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Top 5 Tracks To Add To Your Gym Playlist For An Energetic Workout

Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs together

Aao Raja

Aao Raja is a song from the vigilante action movie, Gabbar Is Back. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Teflon. The music for the song has been composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh. The lyrics of the song are by Sahil Kaushal. The song features Chitrangada Singh. The movie is directed by Krish and produced by Sanjay Leela Bansali. The movie cast Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shruti Hassan as lead characters.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: YouTuber CarryMinati, Singer Neha Kakkar Offer Condolences

Chote Chote Peg

Chote Chote Peg is a song from the romantic comedy movie, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Navraj Hans. The music of the song is composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, and the lyrics are by him too. The song features Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sunny Singh. The movie is directed and produced by Luv Ranjan. The movie cast Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sunny Singh as lead characters.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Or Surbhi Jyoti: Who Styled The Golden Lehenga Better?

Moscow Mashuka

Moscow Mashuka is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar, released in 2020 amidst the lockdown. T-Series understands that music can calm people in such times and released this song to give them a little happiness. The lyrics and music of the song are by Yo Yo Honey Singh. The song also has Russian vocals by Ekaterina Sizova.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Wore Some Stunning Outfits On The Sets Of Her Reality Shows; Check Them Out

About Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is one of the best Indian playback singers. Having sung songs like London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more, Neha has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. Neha Kakkar is a very popular name in the singing industry today, but what fans are unaware of is that she is a self-made star. Neha Kakkar has given the music industry some great songs, in various languages.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.