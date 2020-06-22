Is Neha Kakkar Taking A Break From Social Media? Read All Details Here

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar recently surprised her fans by an announcement on her Instagram. Stating 'nepotism, jealousy, judgements' as the reason behind her decision, Neha said she wanted to be away from social media for a couple of days. Here's what it is about.

Neha Kakkar leaving social media?

Neha Kakkar has been fairly active on her Instagram, but she surprised everyone with this announcement. She took to her Instagram account today to announce that she would be away from social media for some time.

In the caption, she also explained her reason. Neha said she was sorry if it made anyone feel bad but this is something she had been feeling for some time now. Neha added that she has been trying to be happy but it did not work out. She is a human being and a very "emotional being" also. She, however, assured her fans that she is alright and loves them.

The post that Neha Kakkar put up also said something similar. It said, "Going back to sleep! Plz wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s Feedom, Love, Respect, Care, Fun, Acceptance, Good People. Not Hatred, Nepotism, Jealousy, Judgements, Bossy People, Hitlers,Murders, Suicides, Bad People. Good Night!!!! Don’t worry I’m not dying. Loll just going away for a couple of days". Take a look:

A celebrity leaving social media is nothing new. Last week Bollywood actor, Sonakshi Sinha also left Twitterverse. The decision apparently came after she was trolled a lot on social media.

In a video posted on Instagram, she said, "I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it’ll never reach me". A screenshot of this, Sonakshi added on her Instagram as well. She also posted a video explaining her decision.

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many star kids are facing trolling on social media on the topic nepotism. On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor also opened up about the trolling she has been receiving online. Sonam and Alia Bhatt have also deactivated the comment feature on their Instagram account.

