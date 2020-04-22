Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon & Other Actors Who Collaborated With Meet Bros; See List Here

Music composers and singers Meet Bros have made some exclusive music videos with the renowned actors of B-town like Sonakshi Sinha, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput and several others. The duo Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh started out as actors, the duo switched to composing and singing after the success of their first song Jogi Singh Barnala.

Here are some of their best collaboration with actors that were liked by fans

Sonakshi Sinha has collaborated a couple of time with the Meet Bros, and Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai music video is one of them. The song features Sonakshi Sinha in the music of Meet Bros. The lyrics and the composition of the music video are super catchy. Another collaboration of Sonakshi Sinha was in the song Nachan Farrate, where Kanika Kapoor voiced the song along with Meet Bros.

Actor Kriti Sanon and handsome hunk Sushant Singh Rajput are also in the list who has collaborated the Meet Bros. Main Tera Boyfriend from the Bollywood movie Raabta was sung by Meet Bros. The song has been viewed by more than 33 million on YouTube.

Another big hit of Meet Bros which has been perfect for wedding season has been created with Urvashi Rautela sharing the screen. The song Ek Diamond Da Haar Lede Yaar was sung by Meet Bros ft. Jyotica Tangri. Meet Bros has also composed the music and also have performed the rap in the music video.

Sidharth Malhotra has also worked with Meet Bros. Siddharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon heated up the dance floor by performing on the song #AsIAm Anthem for the online fashion brand, American Swan. Sidharth and Kriti got associated with the brand to reinforce the brand connect with young customers. Meet Bros. composed and sang the song. The song has been viewed by more than 20 Million on YouTube.

