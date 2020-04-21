Urvashi Rautela Says 'Invented By Men, Perfected By Women', You'll Never Guess What It Is

Recently Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram account and posted a video of herself where she is having a blast at a beach. The actor can be seen playing volleyball as she wrote in her post that Volleyball was invented by men, but has been perfected by women. In the video, Urvashi can be seen hitting the volleyball hard enough to send it miles away from her, close to the shore. Watch the video below.

Read | Urvashi Rautela's Look From 'Beat Pe Thumka' Similar To Aishwarya Rai's From 'Nimbuda'

Urvashi Rautela hits the volleyball perfectly on the shore

Read | Kourtney Kardashian Shares Priceless Snap Of Regin & Her Dog Enjoying Family Time At Home

She is wearing a pair of neon green shorts and a white sports bra. The Bollywood actor has always been very active on social media and has posted many pictures from her holidays where she is seen spending time on beaches. Amid lockdown, the actor seems to be missing her vacations as she took to her Instagram story and wrote that she misses the time she spent on islands and beaches. Check out some of her previous posts from her vacations.

Read | Urvashi Rautela Goes From Co-workers To 'good Friends' With Moroccan Singer Saad?

Read | For The First Time In Years, Kourtney Kardashian Changes Her Post-workout Drink

Read | Kourtney Kardashian Gives Sister Khloe Kardashian A Brazilian Wax; See Picture Here

Read | Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Dolly Ki Doli' Had Some Really Peppy Numbers, Check Out

Image Credits: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.