Sonakshi Sinha And Other Actors Who Are A Big Fan Of Sunglasses

Sonakshi Sinha is among the few actors in Bollywood who is known for her good fashion sense besides being an amazing actor. She, along with many other actors, often loves to accessorise and sunglasses are an item commonly used by several Bollywood stars. Here is a list of actors who are a big fan of the sunglasses look and how fans can get inspired to style their pair of sunnies during summers.

Sonakshi Sinha and other actors who love sporting sunglasses

Also Read | Is Sonakshi Sinha Single? Is She A Sindhi? 'Lootera' Actor Clarifies With Quirky Posts

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is a huge fan of sunglasses. The actor has her Instagram feed filled with several pictures in sunglasses. She is known for her elegant style; however, her choice for sunglasses too is quite unique and they manage to usually stand out.

Also Read | Ananya Panday And Tara Sutaria In Thigh High Slit Gowns; See Pics

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Or Ananya Panday: Who Looked Ravishing In Red?

Ananya Panday

One of the rising star kids in Bollywood is Ananya Panday. She gained a massive fan following after just a couple of films. Ananya Panday is a huge sunglasses fan and she is often clicked wearing colourful or retro styled sunglasses.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha And Other Bollywood Actors Who Aced Their Outdoor Insta Pics

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha has emerged to be one of the biggest fan favourite actors in the past couple of years. The actor has delivered phenomenal performances year after year and therefore garnered a huge fan base. Richa Chadha too is a huge fan of fashion and gives major goals to her fans in her varied sunglasses look, which can range from reflector glasses to plain see-through glasses.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is one actor in Bollywood who has carried her films without any major backing. The actor is known to play complex as well as commercial roles and deliver performances perfectly. She too is seen in various sunglasses that give major goals to fans. Her style for sunglasses is not specific to a particular type and Taapsee Pannu seems like she tries to experiment with her looks.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the biggest fashion icons in Bollywood. She is known for her relaxed yet elegant sense of fashion. Her accessories too reflect her fashion sense and therefore when she wore these sunglasses, fans were amazed. The heart-shaped aviator stye sunglasses were something unite and fans loved how Alia paired the sunglasses with her outfit. The fans praised her in comments for her amazing fashion sense.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.