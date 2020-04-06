Sonakshi Sinha Has A Quirky Reply To A Fan Who Asked What Can She Cook; Check It Out

Even during COVID-19 lockdown, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha's fan following has not waned. In fact, Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram has reached a whopping 19 million followers. To celebrate the occasion, the actor had put up a story on her handle for fans to ask her questions to which she will reply. To one such question, Sonakshi's answer is a quirky reply.

To celebrate Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram account reaching a whopping number of 19 million followers, the actor decided to humour her fans during the COVID-19 lockdown. When one fan asked her what can the actor cook for herself, Sonakshi came up with a quirky reply and picture. She said she can cook "radish, plant seed...wait for sprouts".

Also Read: Jamie Lever Is A Pro At Social Distancing Since Childhood & This Post Proves It; See Here

Apart from this, Sonakshi Sinha answered some other hilarious questions about herself. When one fan asked her if she was "real", Sonakshi replied "asli 100%". Another praised her saying she is not "sona" but "platinum" but Sonakshi replied she was "definitely sona". Take a look:

Also Read: Bella Hadid Turns To Candle-making To Pass Time During Coronavirus Lockdown

Also Read: Bella Hadid Spends Time With Her Farm Friends During Coronavirus Quarantine

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Spends Some Quality Time With His "fans" During Coronavirus Lockdown

Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey Take Online Classes Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Also Read: Tom Holland Is Unable To Get Out Of His Spiderman Avatar; Wears A T-shirt Doing Handstand

Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming movies

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen on the silver screen in Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan. The movie was the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise but a prequel to the first two movies. Despite the success of Dabang and Dabangg 2, Dabangg 3 failed to have the same impact on Instagram.

Sonakshi's next venture on the silver screen is Bhuj: The Pride of India which also features Ajay Devgn and is expected to release on August 14, 2020. Besides this, she will also feature in Honeypie which will star Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Finds Nationwide Lockdown A 'surreal Experience', Here's Why

Also Read: Neena Gupta Has 'lost It', Comments Daughter Masaba Gupta As Lockdown Fever Takes Over

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.