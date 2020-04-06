Nitish Bharadwaj Questions Mukesh Khanna For His Statement Regarding Sonakshi Sinha

With the rerun of two of the most-iconic mythological shows of Indian television, Ramayan and Mahabharat, lead actors of both the shows are happy that the young generation will get to learn more about history and mythology. Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna, in an interview with a media portal, had stated that the reruns of Ramayan and Mahabharat will help people like Sonakshi Sinha, who know nothing about India's mythology. However, Nitish Bharadwaj, known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat slammed Khanna for his statement and backed Sinha.

Nitish Bharadwaj feels "seniors seem worthy of respect if they walk the path of empathy"

Not so long ago, Sonakshi Sinha received a lot of backlash on social media after she failed to answer a question regarding Ramayan, on Amitabh Bachchan's highly-watched television show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Mukesh Khanna, who also starred in Mahabharat, criticized Sinha for not having basic knowledge about India's heritage and literature. However, Nitish Bharadwaj does not feel likewise about Khanna's view of Sonakshi Sinha.

Bharadwaj, in an interview with a media portal, stated that he feels it is not the new generation's fault if they do not know much about Indian heritage and literature. He feels that somewhere down the line, it is the previous generation's fault who failed to introduce their children with the country's heritage. He also added that the educational system imposed by the Britishers is also to be blamed for the same, as it left no room for cultural and value-based education in the curriculum.

Nitish Bharadwaj also backed Sonakshi Sinha as he stated that it is unfair to target Sinha alone, as there is always a better way to convey the same message. He also feels that a soft, balanced and empathetic way is often well-received. The Mahabharat actor concluded his statement by saying that "seniors seem worthy of respect if they walk the path of empathy."

