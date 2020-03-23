Sonakshi Sinha And Sanjay Dutt Collaborated For These Movies | Check List

Sonakshi Sinha has worked in numerous Bollywood movies. After making her debut in the movie Dabangg alongside Salman Khan, the actor received offers from various other directors. She has collaborated with various other Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and many more. Sonakshi Sinha has quite a few movies with Sanjay Dutt. Take a look at some of those movies.

Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt's movies

Kalank

The multi starer movie is directed by Abhishek Varman. The cast of the movie includes Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Satya Chaudhry in the movie and Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Balraj Chaudhry in the movie Kalank.

Son of Sardar

The action-comedy movie directed by Ashwni Dhir features Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie Maryada Ramanna. Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Sukhmeet Kaur in the movie who is also Jassi's(Ajay Devgn) love interest.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Bhuj: The Pride of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and bankrolled by T-Series. The upcoming movie will be based on the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India includes Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and many more actors. Bhuj: The Pride of India is all set to release on August 14, 2020.

