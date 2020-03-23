Sonakshi Sinha's 'Noor' And Other Bollywood Films Based On Journalism

Over the last few decades, a wide range of Bollywood films has highlighted social issues and topics that need attention. There have been a few films that revolved around the life of a journalist and how they resolve the problems of the people. Here is a list of few films from the Hindi film industry, which were based on journalism and media.

Films based on journalism

1. Noor

Noor is a comedy-drama film that released in the year 2017. The plot of the film revolves around a woman who is a journalist by profession. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she comes across an investigative story. This film has been directed by Sunhill Sippy who has also contributed to the story of the film. Noor stars actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Purab Kohli, Kanan Gill, and Shibani Dandekar in pivotal roles.

2. No One Killed Jessica

No One Killed Jessica is a biography film which released in the year 2011. This film has been inspired by the real-life incidents related to the Jessica Lal murder case. The film features actor Rani Mukerji in the shoes of a journalist who conducts sting operations to uncover the truth. This film was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also contributed to the story of the film. No One Killed Jessica stars actors like Vidya Balan and Neil Bhoopalam in pivotal roles.

3. Peepli Live

Peepli Live is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2010. The plot of this film revolves around a farmer who is distressed in his life due to the economic crisis that he is facing. He gets to know that his family will be given a certain sum of money if he commits suicide. The events that follow revolve around how media and politicians take the issue forward. The film is directed by Anusha Rizvi who also contributed to the story of the entertaining piece. Peepli Live stars actors liker Omkar Das Manikpuri and Raghuvir Yadav in pivotal roles.

4. Page 3

Page 3 is a drama film released in the year 2005. The film revolves around a Page 3 journalist who covers the crime beat for a while. The film was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and focuses towards getting out the truth of industry to the forefront. This film stars actors like Konkona Sen Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, and Sandhya Mridul in pivotal roles. Page 3 is considered as one of the best Bollywood films based on Journalism.

