Sonakshi Sinha Urges Everyone To Take Care Of Home Staff Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The widespread of coronavirus or COVID-19 is a cause of concern for people around the world. Bollywood has shut down its production and filming of any movies till March 31, 2020, as per reports. Many celebrities are urging fans to stay safe and take precautions. Sonakshi Sinha recently shared another important measure that should be taken note of. Read to know more.

Sonakshi Sinha urges to take care of home staff

Sonakshi Sinha has more than 18 million followers on her social media handle on Instagram. She has been quite active on it. Recently the Dabangg star wrote an important message of precaution amid coronavirus scare.

Sonakshi Sinha shared two stories on Instagram. In them, she mentioned everyone to take care of themselves and also of their home staff and helpers. She stated that their safety is equally important as the safety of yourself. Take a look at her stories.

Sonakshi Sinha has been spreading awareness on COVID-19 for quite a time now. The Lootera star earlier mentioned how she did not celebrate Holi and stayed at home to prevent further spread of coronavirus as a precautionary measure. Check out her post on COVID-19.

COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic has affected Bollywood along with causing widespread lockdown across the globe. Many movies in Bollywood have been pushed ahead due to coronavirus outbreak, including Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which were slated to release in March. Theatres in different states are being shut down by the government as a precautionary method. People are advised to stay safe, stay home and be away from any outing unless something really important comes up.

