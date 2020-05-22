Sonakshi Sinha And Other Celebs Who Posted Funny Content During The Lockdown

Bollywood celebrities are seen entertaining their fans during the Coronavirus lockdown. Recently, actor Anushka Sharma's post went viral on social media. The actor was seen entertaining her fans in the video. Not only Anushka Sharma but actor Sonakshi Sinha's post also tickled the funny bone of the audience. Take a look at some of the actors who are seen sharing funny content during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Bollywood actors entertaining fans during COVID lockdown

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha shared a post where she was seen holding a chips packet. The actor mentioned in the post that this will be the condition of girls post lockdown when they hit the salon. Actor Vijay Varma also commented on the picture. Sonakshi's fans also commented laughing emojis on her Instagram post.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's post went viral on Instagram. She posted a video and it has gained over 13.2 million likes on Instagram. In the video, Anushka is seen shouting her husband Virat's name and telling him to hit a boundary. She made the video because she thought that her husband might be missing one particular fan who shouts Virat's name the way she did. Kartik Aaryan reacted to the video and said that he is that fan. Virat Kohli's reaction to the video was also hilarious. Many other celebrities could not stop laughing after seeing the video.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh posted an image that one of his fans made recently. In the image, the actor is seen with a tiger. The post has gained over 1.5 million likes on Instagram. The actor also posted the image as an Instagram story and asked his fans who made the meme. Ranveer Singh is also quite active on social media and he is also seen posting pictures with his wife Deepika Padukone.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan recently posted a video with his sister Kritika Tiwari on Instagram. The video has gained over 2.7 million likes on Instagram in 16 hours. Arjun Kapoor commented Angrezi Medium on the post. Dangal actor Aparshakti Khurana also posted an emoji on the post. This is not the first time that Kartik Aaryan has entertained fans during the quarantine.

