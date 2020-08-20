Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Is 'Queen Of The Castle' In Her Latest Insta Post

Even in a quarantine situation like this one, Indian celebrities never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans. One such actor is Sonakshi Sinha who has often been spotted posting goofy videos of how she is spending her time in the lockdown. Recently the actor has shared a picture on her social media, revealing her own “castle”.

Sonakshi Sinha’s “castle”

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the very active celebrities on social media. Recently, on August 20, 2020, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of herself lying down inside a small yellow, green, and blue colour air-filled castle. Sonakshi Sinha has worn an all-black attire, along with a sleeveless t-shirt that says, “social distance”. The actor has captioned the post, “Queen of my castle 🏰”.

Sonakshi Sinha has been in the news lately for opening up on the issue of cyberbullying. The actor has been vocal about trying to put an end to the issue of cyberbullying with her social media campaign titled Full Stop to Cyber Bullying in order to create awareness about cyberbullying and also to offer solutions on how to deal with it. Recently, the actor shared a hilarious post on her official Instagram handle, sharing a throwback picture of herself reading something on her mobile phone. While captioning the post, the actor compared her looks with that of looking at the online abusers who have no idea what's going to hit them.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen on the big screen in the blockbuster movie, Dabangg 3 (2019), opposite Salman Khan. The movie is the third installment to Sonakshi Sinha’s debut movie, Dabangg (2010). Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India that will be releasing on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, due to the global pandemic. The movie also cast Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt as lead characters.

