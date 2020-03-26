Sonakshi Sinha Asks Citizens To Stay Home In A Quirky 'public Service Announcement'; Watch

After asking everyone to stay home amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the Dabangg 3 actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared yet another post regarding the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government of India. Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country and the world, a lot of celebrities took to their social media handles to raise awareness about the same. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha joined the bandwagon too.

Sonakshi Sinha's 'Public Service Announcement'

The global Coronavirus pandemic has led to the Government of India impose lockdown in the whole country. Everyone across the country is resorting to self-isolation and social distancing. However, despite several warnings, there are few people who still decide on loitering across the streets. The Rowdy Rathore actor Sonakshi Sinha has a message for all of them.

Recently, Sinha took to her Instagram handle to share a quirky video of herself asking everyone to stay home. She captioned the video writing, "Public service announcement. #stayhomestaysafe #chupchaapgharpebaitho #lifeinthetimeofcorona #nationallockdown". Check out the video below:

On the career front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen alongside Salman Khan, Sailee Manjrekar, and Kichcha Sudeep in the third installment of the blockbuster cop-film Dabangg.

Dabangg 3 went on to become a box office success as it minted over Rs 230 Crores at the box office.She will be seen next sharing screen space with an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk in the film titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. The story of the film is based on the Indo-Pak War of 1971 and it is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The film is slated to hit the silver screens this Independence Day, i.e. August 15, 2020.

