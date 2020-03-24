Sonakshi Sinha's Underrated Movies That Should Probably Be On Your Watch List

Sonakshi Sinha is considered to be one of the most bankable stars in the film industry. The actor has been a part of several blockbusters since her entry in Bollywood. She has become a fan favourite due to her charm and elegance. However, Sonakshi does have some underrated films which went unnoticed by many. Here is a list of a few underrated films of Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha's underrated movies

Akira

In 2016, when Bollywood was experimenting with several genres of film, A.R. Murugadoos came out with a high octane female-led film. Akira was a film that had several action sequences in it which Sonakshi performed well according to fans who watched the film. The movie was a good action film and starred Sonakshi Sinha as the protagonist. The story revolved around Akira, a girl who is caught up in a situation involving 4 corrupt police officers. As the story progresses, one gets to see Akira fight her way out of trouble to prove her innocence.

Ittefaq

Ittefaq was a mystery thriller that Bollywood did not see coming. The film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, with Akshaye Khanna playing the cop. The film revolves around a murder mystery. Those who watched the film have agreed that the movie keeps the viewers hooked on until the very end only to find out who the killer is. The story often misleads and keeps its audience guessing.

Lootera

One of the genres where Bollywood excels at is romance. Lootera had all the right elements for a perfect romantic flick; however, the film was met with mixed reviews at the box office. The story of the film is adapted from a famous novel titled The Last Leaf. Sonakshi’s portrayal of her character Pakhi was spot on according to those who watched the film.

Noor

Released in April of 2017, Noor was one of the most underrated films of that year. The film revolved around a journalist who works on feature stories but wishes to do some serious reporting. This quest lands her on a different path as she tries to investigate the inner workings of a certain organisation.

