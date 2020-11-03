Sonakshi Sinha Asks For Votes For Brother Luv Sinha As Bihar Phase 2 Polls Begin

Former BJP leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha will be contesting in the upcoming Bihar elections assembly poll on a ticket by the Congress party. Luv had previously received a ticket from the Bankipur assembly constituency, which will be heading into the poll in the second phase of the Bihar elections 2020 on November 3, 2020. While the candidate himself has been busy campaigning in full force at various regions in Bihar, his family has also been endorsing him through social media. Recently, Luv's sister Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt video urging people in Bihar to vote for her brother. Check out the video below -

Sonakshi Sinha's video for Luv Sinha

Sonakshi started off her video by addressing herself as 'Bihar Ki Beti' (The Daughter of Bihar) and went on to talk about how the current election holds historic importance. Furthermore, she went on to say that she is not speaking to the people of Bihar as an actor but as Luv's sister. She went on to express that it is important for people in Bihar to vote for 'true and good' people in order to make the state a progressive place to live. She ended her video by asking people from Bihar to vote for her brother and the son of 'Bihari Babu' i.e Shatrughan Sinha.

Recently, Luv Sinha had sat down for an interview with PTI where he expressed that Congress had changed its course and ways ever since 2014. He expressed that it was not him who chose the party, but the party which chose him. Check out his statement below -

It is not just me choosing the Congress, it is also the Congress choosing me. The Congress noted the work I had done even when my father was part of BJP. I have worked here with my father since 2009. I am sure the party noticed my work in the previous elections and that is why they considered me for this ticket. as far as strong or weak (party) is concerned, I would like to say that my father started with the BJP when it had two seats in Parliament. It is only a matter of time, who is strong can become weak and who is weak can become strong

