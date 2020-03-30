Interesting Trivia About Sonakshi Sinha's Movie 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'

Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar have often proved to be a bankable on-screen pairing as far as the Bollywood movies are concerned. Both have given many super hit movies together, which also includes Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty. Here are a list of some interesting facts about the movie, which released in 2014.

Sonakshi Sinha's Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty trivia

Akshay Kumar got hurt while filming the movie

Apparently, Akshay Kumar got hurt several times during the filming of the movie. Reportedly, one time he even hurt his foot severely while jumping down from the stairs.

Vipul Shah's 6th project with Akshay Kumar

Director-producer Vipul Shah has successfully collaborated with Akshay Kumar for many projects. Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty was Vipul Shah and Akshay Kumar's sixth project together.

A R Murugadoss - 2nd remake in Bollywood

A.R.Murugadoss, who is a Tamil director, made his debut in Bollywood with his blockbuster hit movie Ghajini. Ghajini was also a remake of his own Tamil superhit film of the same name. Incidentally, A R Murugadoss' second movie in Bollywood was also a remake of his own Tamil hit film.

Zakir Hussain - the only common actor for Holiday & Thuppaki

A R Murugadoss initially planned to make Holiday earlier than Thuppaki. However, he finally ended up making the Tamil movie first. Tamil movie called Thupakki released in 2012 and featured Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. So, Zakir Hussain remained the only cast member who acted in both Holiday & Thuppaki. Rest all cast members were different for both the films.



Govinda's second on-screen appearance with Akshay

Akshay Kunar and Govinda first appeared together in the movie Bhagam Bhag in 2006. With this movie that released in 2014, the movie became the second project where both the megastars shared screen space.

