'Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai', 'Move Your Lakk' & Other Songs Vocalised By Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actors go beyond the limits to deliver their best on the screen for the audience. Be it attending hundreds of acting workshops or locking themselves in a room for months, the actors put a lot of effort to portray their characters flawlessly on the big screen.

Apart from playing the lead, they often try their luck in the music department. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra among others, amused the audience with their mesmerising voice. Joining the list long back, actor Sonakshi Sinha also gave her voice for a music video and films.

The Dabangg actor recorded her first song for the 2016's release Akira, directed by AR Murgadoss. In an interview with a leading news portal, Sonakshi Sinha explained how she grabbed the spur-of-the-moment opportunity and recorded the song. After receiving a positive response from the audience for Akira's Rajj Rajj Ke, Sonakshi Sinha again used the mic for her 2017's release, Noor. She sang a dancing number for the comedy-drama directed by Sunhil Sippy.

The Son of Sardaar actor has kept exploring her music career and received another opportunity in her film Happy Phirrr Bhaag Jayegi. She vocalised the song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu, which is also a recreated version of one of the popular songs of 1958's film Howrah Bridge.

But, interestingly, the Mission Mangal actor marked her debut as a singer with a music video. Many of her fans know that she collaborated with Meet Bros for her first music project.

The song, Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai, was released in 2015 and it was an instant hit. The chartbuster song entered many party playlist. Sonakshi Sinha was also featured in the song produced by T-Series.

Here is a playlist of songs sung by Sonakshi Sinha:

Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai

Rajj Rajj Ke

Move your lakk

Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu

On the work front, the 32-year-old actor, who was last seen in the third installment of her popular franchise Dabangg, is currently gearing up for her multiple upcoming releases. She will collaborate again with her Action Jackson co-star Ajay Devgn for Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is expected to hit the theatres in August 2020.

