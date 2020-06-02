Sonakshi Sinha's Birthday: Sketches Made By The Actor Showcase Her Hidden Talent

The quarantine period has managed to bring out the best in some of us. Many of our Bollywood celebrities have also been brushing up their skills and enjoying themselves in quarantine by picking up new hobbies. Actor Sonakshi Sinha has been spending most of her time sketching and painting. Tha actor initially started painting to pass her time, but soon started making paintings to raise funds for several events. Here are some of Sonakshi Sinha's sketches and paintings she made during her time in quarantine.

Paintings and sketches that Sonakshi Sinha made during her time in quarantine

Sonakshi Sinha said that creating art is her safe space and her solace. She added that it helps her channelise her thoughts and brings her happiness and peace. Sonakshi Sinha said that creating art brings a sense of calm and relief to her. In one of her posts, the actor mentioned that she began painting to raise funds and help the needy.

In this video that we found on Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram, the actor was seen making a sketch of 'The Enlightened one'.In the caption, the actor mentioned that she loves making faces and thus she decided to make the most peaceful face ever. The actor used different shades of brown to complete her sketch and the black outline made it look more beautiful.

Sonakshi Sinha made this painting and posted a video of it on her Instagram account. She shared that the painting was called 'Feather in the hat'. Sonakshi Sinha mentioned that she really enjoyed making the sketch to the fullest. Sonakshi Sinha made the outlines of her sketch using a black sketch pen. She completed it by filling it with Mandala art.

What's next for the actor?

The 33-year-old actor will be welcoming her birthday in quarantine this year. The actor was last seen in Salman Khan's movie Dabbang 3 along with actor Saiee Manjrekar. Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Ajay Devgn. The film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and is about IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

