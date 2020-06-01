Salim Merchant Rubbishes News Of Wajid Khan Dying Due To COVID-19

Bollywood woke up to the shocking news of Wajid Khan’s death today. The singer and composer left for heavenly abode in the early morning of June 1, 2020. Wajid Khan was suffering from kidney and heart conditions for quite some time now. There are a lot of reports stating that Wajid Khan’s death happened due to COVID-19.

Recently, singer and composer Salim Merchant slammed the reports and revealed that he had been infected with COVID-19 but Wajid Khan’s death did not happen because of it.

During his media interaction with a leading daily, Salim Merchant said that Wajid Khan was sick and unwell for quite some time now but his death came as a complete shocker for everyone. Talking about the reason of Wajid Khan’s death, Salim Merchant said that he was infected with COVID-19 but did not die of it and rubbished the false news.

Salim Merchant further added that it is very sad that his kidney infections got worse and it got the better of him ultimately. Wajid Khan was reportedly battling several health problems. He revealed Wajid was a diabetic and had other health problems too because of which he passed away.

Salim Merchant also opened up about Wajid Khan’s kidney problems. Wajid Khan had a problem in kidney but fortunately his sister-in-law, Lubna had donated her kidney to the late singer-composer. This happened around six-seven months ago as they are a very close-knit family. He further added that the kidney transplant was successful but he wasn’t keeping very well. Salim Merchant concluded by praising the talented Wajid Khan. He said that he has lost a brother, a friend and a colleague who has always been an extremely nice human being and a very hard working person.

Wajid Khan's death

Wajid Khan started his career in Bollywood with brother Sajid Khan in Salman Khan’s 1998 movie Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Since then the brothers were known as the duo, Sajid Wajid in Bollywood and music industry. Sajid-Wajid went on to work on a lot of successful movies like Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Partner and the popular Dabangg franchise too.

