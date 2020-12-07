Sonakshi Sinha Calls Herself 'Jal Ki Rani' In Throwback Picture From Maldives Vacay

On December 6, 2020, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself swimming. In the post, she remembered the nursery rhyme Machli Jal Ki Rani Hai and called herself ‘Queen of water’. Sonakshi keeps sharing throwback pics and videos from her Maldives vacay. She returned to Mumbai last week.

Sonakshi Sinha's throwback pic from Maldives vacay

In the picture, Sonakshi can be seen swimming in the sea wearing a beautiful black swimsuit. In the caption, Sonakshi called herself Sona, replacing the word 'Machli'. She wrote, “Sona jal ki rani hai, Jeevan uska paani hai (Sona is the queen of water, water is her life)” with a red heart and ‘#sundaystateofmind’. Her fans were quick enough to like and flood the comment section with lovely comments. Many of her fans went gaga over the beautiful picture and dropped red hearts and heart-eye face emoticons. Several others complimented the beauty.

On the same day, the Dabanng star shared a selfie image wearing the black swimsuit. She looked beautiful as she wore no make-up and let her hair loose. She flaunted her faded smile as she posed for the camera. In the caption, she simply wrote, “Salty”. Within a few hours, the post gained more than two lakh likes.

One week ago, Sonakshi posted a video of herself swimming in the sea and captured marine life too in the video. She captioned the post as, “When I said I’m the happiest in water… I meant it!!!”. Take a look.

In her other Insta post, she informed her fans that she is a licensed scuba diver and shared an appreciation post for her trainer Mohammed. She penned a long caption, “Knighted by the holy fins!!!

I am now a licensed scuba diver... something I have been wanting to do for years, and finally got down to it! My love for the ocean has just grown ever since my first snorkel experience and this is taking it to a whole new level... thank you @oceanicworldmaldives for giving me my super strict and super cool instructor Mohammed, I couldn't have asked for a better teacher(i mean this is the first time I’ve scored a 100% in ANY exam 😂😂😂)!”. Further, she also thanked her photographer. Many of her friends and fans congratulated her and said ‘Well done’ in the comments.

Image Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

