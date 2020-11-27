Sonakshi Sinha Bids Emotional Adieu To Maldives, Says 'my Heart Stays Back'

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram on Thursday night and posted a beautiful photo of herself from the Maldives. As the pic was clicked during the day, the blue pristine water shone in the sunlight. She pulled off a red flowy dress and teamed her attire with a huge hat. Sonakshi bid adieu to the Maldives and wrote, "Every time I leave the Maldives a piece of my heart stays back! Until we meet again...@grandparkkodhipparu #grandparkkodhipparumaldives #discoverparadise." Her post hit lakhs of likes in no time and still counting. A user wrote, "Great time hope to see you soon again!".

Sonakshi bids adieu to the Maldives

Also Read | Sussanne Khan Follows Her 'sunshine' While Flaunting How 'Vitamin D' Looks Like; See Pic

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha posted yet another stunning photo of herself and gave a glimpse of the sunset in the Maldives. The sky looked mesmerising and Sinha's neon green dress stole the show. She also teamed her outfit with matching flip-flops. "Would you believe me if I said this picture had no filter?", she asked. Earlier, she had shared another pic from her vacay in which she sported black beachwear on a shrug. She went to call herself an "Island girl".

The actor was holidaying at the island for a week and left the place on November 26 to return to her home in Mumbai. In another post, she could be seen posing with the staff at her resort. They happily waved at her as she jetted off the airport. "My hardest goodbye. Thank you so much," she concluded.

Also Read | Kanika Mann To Play Another Mythical Goddess In 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' After Kali Maa

On the occasion of Diwali, Sonakshi dolled up in a ravishing brown dress that had several intricate embellishments on it. It was her caption that left fans laughing. "Shaadi vibes (still not mine)", she wrote. She wore the outfit during the pooja in her house. In the photo, her father Shatrughan Sinha was seen performing the rituals.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Recalls Working With Woody Allen, Says 'never Thought I'd Get An Opportunity'

On the work front, Sonakshi has several films in the pipeline. She was last seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial, Dabangg 3, alongside Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar and others. She is gearing up for the digital release of her upcoming movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. The movie is written and helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Stuns Fans As She Shares Sizzling Photos; Fans Call Her 'mind-blowing'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.