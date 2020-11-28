Sonakshi Sinha Enjoys Diving In Maldives, Says She Is 'happiest In The Water'

On November 27, 2020, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself swimming in the sea. She is currently in Maldives and is sharing several pictures and videos for fans from her Maldivian vacay.

Sonakshi Sinha is 'Happiest in the water'

In the video, Sonakshi is seen taking a dive and apart from herself, a beautiful marine life can also be seen. She looked stunning as she wore an all-black swimsuit and kept her hair loose. While sharing the video, she wrote, “When I said I’m the happiest in water… I meant it!!!”. Within just a few hours, fans were quick to 'Like' her post. Singham star Kajal Aggarwal, too, has 'Liked' the video.

In another recent post, Sonakshi informed her fans that she is a licensed scuba diver now and she has been wanting to do that for years. Expressing her love for oceans, she also credited her instructor Mohammed and went onto say that she couldn’t have asked for a better teacher. She posted three pictures with Mohammed and her ‘open water diver’ exam marksheet. The pictures received more than two lakh likes in less than one day.

A day ago, she posted a picture of herself sitting by the pool, soaking some sun as she posed looking upward for the camera. She wrote, “Everytime I leave Maldives a piece of my heart stays back! Until we meet again…” In the lovely picture, she is seen wearing a red coloured outfit with a hat. Her hair complemented her look as she kept them loose.

In another post, the Force 2 star is seen chilling on the beach in the Maldives. She wore a dual-toned black and white outfit and looked gorgeous. In the caption, she called herself ‘Island girl’ while in a separate post, she can be seen wearing the same outfit sitting in the water and enjoying the scenic beauty. She captioned it, “Happiest in the water”. Many fans adored her pictures.

Image Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

