Sonakshi Sinha Slays In A Variety Of Black Outfits; Here Is Proof

Sonakshi Sinha has a different and elegant style sense. She can be seen pulling off a mix and match look in style in most of her pictures. Here are five looks of the actor where she can be seen rocking black.

Best black outfits of Sonakshi Sinha::

1. Sonakshi Sinha can be seen slaying in a full black outfit here. The skirt that she is wearing has frills and is glittery. It is covered in sequins. The actor can also be seen wearing an overcoat with the outfit. To complete her look, Sonakshi has tied her hair up in a special kind of pony while her accessories include a choker type neckpiece and sunglasses.

2. Here Sonakshi Sinha can be seen wearing a black dress. The dress has one shoulder off while the other sleeve is full. She can be seen wearing gladiator slippers in the picture posted. Her hair is tied up and her make-up has been done with blue eyeshadow.

3. The Dabbang actor can be seen wearing an Indo-Western outfit here. She is wearing a skirt and a blouse along with a jacket. She can be seen wearing heavy accessories with the look. Her hair has been left open with middle partition. Sonakshi can also be seen with smoky eyes.

4. Sonakshi Sinha can be seen wearing a lehenga in this picture. Her lehenga is completely black with a net dupatta. She can be seen wearing statement earrings and smoky eye makeup.

Read Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha Look Dazzling In Bright Sequinned Gowns

Also read Sonakshi Sinha Posts Throwback To 'Force 2', Fans Wonder If She Working On An Action Film

5. Sonakshi can be seen wearing a black formal gown in this picture. The gown has full sleeves in the off-shoulder pattern. The dress also has a thigh-high slit. Her hair has been left open with minimal accessories.

Image Credits: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Read Sonakshi Sinha To Step Into Web World After Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Also read Sonakshi Sinha Has THIS Special Message For All Her Trolls, Sealed With A Kiss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.