Sonakshi Sinha Shows Off Her 'favourite Move' As Akira Completes 4 Years Of Its Release

Sonakshi Sinha recently took to Instagram to share several pictures and videos to celebrate her movie Akira completing 4 years of its release. The actor shared a video of her favourite move from the movie. In this video, Sonakshi Sinha is seen performing an action sequence.

In the video, we can see a man making the first move and comes to fight her, she makes a backflip and as he holds her leg, Sonakshi makes a move to take him down. Sonakshi Sinha shared the video and wrote, “My favourite move #Akira”. Sonakshi Sinha portrayed the role of Akira Sharma in the movie. Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram story.

Sonakshi Sinha also went on to share several pictures of her from the sets of Akira. In pictures, she is seen holding the movie clapboard of Akira while in another one she is seen acing a kick which was the part of the movie poster. Sonakshi Sina also shared a picture with Anurag Kashyap who was a part of the movie. Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram pictures:

Sonakshi Sinha shared a heartfelt note on the occasion of 4 years of Akira

As Akira clocked 4 years of its release, Sonakshi Sinha also posted a video that was a compilation of several movie scenes from Akira. The actor wrote a heartfelt note for her ‘special film’. She wrote, “Its been 4 years since this very special film! My first title role, my first action film, and my first time flying solo... thank you Murugadoss sir for trusting me with your vision! #Akira.” Fans in huge number praised her performance in the movie and also called it one of her ‘best’ performances till now.

About Akira

Akira is a 2016 action-thriller movie helmed and bankrolled by A.R. Murugadoss. Akira is the remake of the 2011 Tamil movie Mouna Guru. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. The plot of Akira revolves around a young girl named Akira, who has grown up with the ideals of being self-reliant. The film also features Konkana Sen Sharma and Anurag Kashyap.

