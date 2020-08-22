Sonakshi Sinha's Twitter Campaign Against Cyber Bullying Leads To A Man's Arrest; Read

Sonakshi Sinha's Twitter campaign 'Ab Bass' recently led to a man getting arrested for cyber-bullying. The actor, who has always been outspoken about cyber-bullying, joined forces with Mission Josh to start the 'Ab Bass' campaign that aims to end cyber-bullying on social media. The campaign is spreading awareness about the impact of online harassment, cybersecurity, and different legal ways to deal with cyber-bullies. Thanks to this campaign, a 27-year-old man was arrested in Aurangabad.

Sonakshi Sinha's Twitter campaign 'Ab Bass' leads to arrest of a man

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Her Favourite Button On Social Media; Read

Sonakshi Sinha has always been a target of abusers on the internet. The actor recently took to social media and asked her followers to fight back against such cyber-bullies. However, many users still sent her abusive and derogatory messages. In response, Mission Josh and Ritesh Bhatia from Cyber Baap helped Sonakshi Sinha identify her cyber-bullies. The actor even filed an FIR against her harassers with the Cyber Crime Branch of Mumbai on August 14, 2020.

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks Bobby Deol Starrer 'Class Of 83' Post Its Netflix Release

One of the accused, a 27-year-old man from Aurangabad named Shashikant Jadhav, was recently arrested by the police. The cops discovered that this man was not only harassing Sonakshi Sinha but he was also sending abusive messages to many other users on social media. The police are also taking action against the other cyber-bullies who harassed Sonakshi Sinha online.

In a media statement, Sonakshi Sinha said, "I am immensely grateful to cybercrime branch Mumbai for taking prompt action and being so supportive. I took this step to report the culprits so that even others gather the courage to do the same." The actor further talked about the 'Ab Bass' campaign and how it was trying to end cyber-bullying on social media.

Also Read | Did You Know Kangana Ranaut Had To Change Clothes In Public Toilets During 'Queen' Shoot?

Sonakshi added, "Ab Bas, we will not watch and allow online abuse happen to us or others. I am extremely glad to be part of a campaign like this to help as many people as I can, who have been subjected to online harassment." Mission Josh founders Mansi and Vinav also shared a media statement after the man was arrested by the police.

In a joint statement, they said, "We at Mission Josh believe in awareness with action. As the world is becoming more and more digital it’s important that we all become more responsible for what we see and do online. Watching someone abuse and not doing anything about it is equally wrong be it offline or online. So, let’s work together and make the online world safer for children as well as women and men both.”

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Qualities She Is Looking For In Her Life Partner

[Promo from Sonakshi Sinha Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.