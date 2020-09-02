Sonakshi Sinha Pens Heartfelt Post Commemorating 4 Years Of Her First Action Film 'Akira'

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently shared a post dedicating to her first movie as the lead role titled Akira. Akira is a movie directed by Murugadoss which was released in 2016. The movie features Sonakshi Sinha, Konkana Sen Sharma, Raai Laxmi and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. Take a look at the endearing post that Sonakshi Sinha shared on September 1.

Sonakshi Sinha's post for her 4 year anniversary of Akira

Sonakshi Sinha who portrayed the role of Akira Sharma in the Murugadoss produced movie Akira took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post after her movie completed 4 years today on September 2, 2020. The movie saw Anurag Kashyap in a different avatar. Sonakshi thanked her director Murugadoss for believing in her and to see her fit for the titular role in Akira. She also mentioned that the movie is close to her heart is her first solo film, as well as her first action film.

Akira movie

Akira is a 2016 action-thriller movie helmed and bankrolled by A.R. Murugadoss. Akira is the remake of the 2011 Tamil movie Mouna Guru. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. The plot of Akira revolves around a young girl named Akira, who has grown up with the ideals of being self-reliant.

Apart from acting, Sonakshi Sinha has recently started an anti-cyberbullying campaign. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha's Twitter campaign 'Ab Bass' led to a man getting arrested for cyber-bullying. The actor, who has always been outspoken about cyber-bullying, joined forces with Mission Josh to start the 'Ab Bass' campaign that aims to end cyber-bullying on social media. Sonakshi started this campaign so as to put a full stop to cyberbullying and also talked about the steps a normal person can take against nameless and faceless tormentors who cyberbully people. Sonakshi Sinha is among the many people who often fall prey to online bullying for which she has often mentioned spoken up her social media. The actor has joined hands with Mission Josh and Joint Commissioner of Maharashtra Police, Pratap Dighavkar for this latest campaign.

