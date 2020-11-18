Monalisa Shares Pics With Nazar's Producer Gul Khan, Calls It 'Dayangiri'; See Pics

Monalisa recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie picture with Gul Khan. The latter is a writer, director and producer. She is known for producing Monalisa's television serial, Nazar. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Dayangiri ... â¤ï¸â¤ï¸", teasing her character in Gul Khan's show. Monalisa played Daayan Madhulika Chaudhary in the supernatural and thriller series. Take a look at Monalisa's Instagram post with Gul Khan.

Monalisa's 'Dayangiri' with producer Gul Khan

In this Instagram post, Monalisa can be spotted in a green coloured saree, clubbed with similar design blouse. She was also styled with a green coloured bindi and a lot of sindur. Monalisa also wore a mangalsutra. For glam, the actor opted for pink lip colour and nude makeup look. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Gul Khan simply wore a blue kaftan dress and sported the look with yellow aviators. Sharing this Instagram post, Monalisa has surely teased fans about the upcoming season of Nazar. Gul Khan also shared the same images on her Instagram wall. She also called the picture, "Dayangiri".

Also Read | Monalisa stuns in chic beachwear in 'good morning' post, captions it 'beach, messy and me'

Fans' reactions

Several fans and celebrities reacted to Monalisa's photos with Gul Khan. Actor Mansi Srivastava wrote, "Haha love the caption ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯" (sic). One of the Instagram users commented, "Heyee my pretty girl ðŸ˜ love uh Mona appi ðŸ˜˜" (sic). Another fan added in the comment section, "#namakisskka ma apki character ki nam hai yea Dayangiri so lovelyâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸" (sic). Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Monalisa's Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Monalisa gives sneak-peek into Durga Puja Pandal darshan from home with beau Vikrant

About Nazar

Nazar is a television daily soap that aired on Star Plus. The serial featured two seasons and is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. This is a supernatural and thriller series produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain under 4 Lions Films. It was helmed by director Atif Khan. The two-season series starred Antara Biswas, Harsh Rajput, Niyati Fatnani, Mona Lisa, Shruti Sharma and Sheezan Mohammad in the lead roles. The first season premiered on July 30, 2018, and ended by February 18, 2020. The second season premiered on February 19, 2020, and ended on March 20, 2020.

Also Read | Monalisa shares picture with her 'strength'; says 'Together we are an ocean'

Also Read | Monalisa spreads 'positive vibes' with her 'Love Aaj Kal aur Hamesha dancing' video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.