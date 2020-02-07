Union Budget
Sonakshi Sinha Clocks In A Milestone, Enters Rs 1500 Cr Club After 2010 Debut. Here's How

Bollywood News

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has become the only Indian female actor to enter the Rs 1500 crore club this decade. Here's how it happened-

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has become the only Indian female actor to enter the Rs 1,500 crore club this decade. The actress has given back to back hits in the likes of Dabangg, Mission Mangal, Rowdy Rathore and Son of Sardaar. As per reports, Sonakshi had four 100-crore grosser among her first five films and is also one of the three female actors to achieve this given she started her career only in 2010. 

READ:  Sonakshi Sinha Has Always Put The Trolls To Shame On Social Media And Here's Proof

Below is a list of her biggest BO hits

  • Dabangg (2010) - 141.25 cr nett
  • Rowdy Rathore (2012) - 133.25 cr nett
  • Son of Sardaar (2012) - 105.03 cr nett
  • Dabangg 2 (2012) - 155 cr nett
  • Holiday (2014) - 112.45 cr nett
  • Ittefaq (2017) - 30.19 cr nett
  • Mission Mangal (2019) - 208.05 cr nett

READ: Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra: Who Donned The Peach Saree Better?

Sonakshi Sinha thanks her fans 

Thanking her fans and followers for being able to achieve this feat, Sonakshi Sinha stated that she put her 'head and heart' into a skill that the Universe has given her and that she has been trying incessantly better than yesterday. "Along the way I realised, lobbying wasn’t needed, awards didn’t matter, fake friendships were beneath me and that there is no substitute for hard work. I let my work talk, more than my PR, they can snub me and underestimate me all they want, but that only pushes me more!", she wrote. 

READ:  Sonakshi Sinha Can Pull Off A Jacket With Any Look, Check Out THESE Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Sonakshi was last seen in Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. She made her debut with Dabangg in 2010 and was also seen in the second part as Salman’s wife, Rajjo. It was one of the highest grosser of the year and also became a full-fledged franchise. Sonakshi earned praise for her work in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera too 

READ: Sonakshi Sinha's Dazzling Glamorous Gowns Are Perfect For Every Occasion

 

 

