Sonakshi Sinha's Dazzling Glamorous Gowns Are Perfect For Every Occasion

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has wowed her fans several times with her sartorial choices. While she is often spotted donning ethnic-wears for her characters in movies, she carries off western outfits just as beautifully in the real world. Here are a few moments when Sonakshi Sinha pulled off glamourous gowns like a diva:

Sonakshi Sinha in a champagne gown

In the above picture of Sonakshi Sinha, the actor was seen wearing a champagne coloured-gown with a wide neck and tapered bottom. The whole outfit had a sequined look with tassels, giving it a whole flapper-girl look. To keep up with the retro theme, Sonakshi opted for old Hollywood curls. She accessorised her look with drop diamond earrings and a bangles. She completed the look with a pair of beige heels. Sonakshi kept her makeup natural and the pinkish undertone completely complimented her look.

Sonakshi Sinha in a cobalt-blue gown

Sonakshi Sinha went for a cobalt-blue gown in this picture. She donned a strapless gown with a high slit in the middle. The bodice of the dress was sequined with cobalt-blue stones while the bottom was made of faux-fur of the same colour. The gown also had a small trail. In this outfit too, Sonakshi channelled her inner diva and went for a retro look. Her hair is styled in the popular 1950s style. She opted for statement neckpiece and earrings. Her makeup is kept minimalistic but she had shimmery eyeshadow to give her whole look a very glamorous effect.

Sonakshi Sinha in a black gown

In this picture, Sonakshi Sinha donned a black, off-shoulder, full-sleeved gown. The dress also had a thigh-high slit and button details on the bodice. Sonakshi kept her hair open in a sleek style. She opted for minimalistic makeup but went for smoky eyes. Sonakshi seemed to look bewitching in the ensemble.

