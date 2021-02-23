Sonakshi Sinha Turns Muse; Quips, "Jab Aankhein Bolti Hai Toh Caption Kya Bolega?"

Indian actress Sonakshi Sinha recently shared a couple of stunning photos of herself on her Instagram handle. Sonakshi recently modelled for the luxury Indian wear designer Arpita Mehta and looked absolutely gorgeous in the creations. In the photos, Sonakshi can be seen wearing a greenish twig print tiered lehenga, web mirror work blouse and a jacket. She shared the post with a funny caption, "Jab aankhein bolti hai toh caption kya bolega?" (when the eyes speak, what can the caption say?). Take a look at the post below.

Fans react to Sonakshi Sinha's photos in a designer creation

Sonakshi Sinha's photos prompted responses from many of her fans on Instagram. Many of Sonakshi's fans left compliments for the actress praising her looks and calling her "beautiful", "stunning" and more. While some of Sona's fans left heart, kiss and fire emojis for the actress, one of her fans even left a comment saying "Chehra hai kya chand khila hai" (Is this your face or is it the shine of the moon?). Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram updates

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram handle is quite popular on social media site. The Dabangg actress enjoys a vast following of more than 19 million on her handle. Sonakshi is an avid Instagrammer and often posts pictures and videos of herself, her family, upcoming projects and more. The actress always keeps her Instagram handle updated with any major events happening in her life, much to the delight of her dedicated fan base.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen on the big screen in the film Dabbang 3, alongside Salman Khan. She is all set to appear in the upcoming historical war drama action thriller film, Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and others. The film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it will be about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who, with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar. Sonakshi also shared another stunning video from her latest photoshoot for Arpita Mehta. You can take a took at the video below.

