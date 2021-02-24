Sonakshi Sinha Shares Glimpse Of Her Personalities, Says 'they Decided To Come Out & Play'

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle on February 23 and shared a picture featuring multiple shots of her. Posing for a panorama shot, the actor showed all her 'personalities' to her fans through a single picture. Sharing the panorama click on social media, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "All my personalities decided to come out and play today". In this Instagram post, Sonakshi Sinha stunned in a red and black sweatshirt.

She paired the top with black tights. Keeping her hair open, Sonakshi sported a pair of white sliders. Here, you can spot the star's six personalities. Sonakshi Sinha's personalities included her being happy, excited, lazy, sporty and free-spirit. As mentioned in the caption, the Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor said that all these personalities were out, playing together.

A peek into Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post:

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Sonakshi Sinha were quick to share their responses in the comment section. Celebs like Dia Mirza also commented on Sonakshi Sinha's post. The former simply dropped a laughing emoticon. While a user called her 'beautiful', another wrote, "awww sooo cute". One of Sonakshi's fans commented, "Too many Sona in the pic omg ! Who is the real asli SonaðŸ§". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in 2019's action drama flick, Dabangg 3. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Salman Khan, Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar, and many others. For her next, the actor has been roped in for projects including films and series.

Sonakshi Sinha is currently filming for an upcoming series, titled Fallen. Helmed by Reema Kagti, the cast ensemble includes Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha and Sohum Shah. The crime thriller series will release on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime.

The actor also boats the cast ensemble of Bhuj: The Pride of India. The historic action and drama flick is written and helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Based on war stories, the film features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, among many others.

